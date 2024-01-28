James Gunn Reveals How Much of Superman: Legacy Is an Origin Story

Superman: Legacy is the first film of the new DCU.

It's among the most famous origin stories ever told: Baby Kal-El, rocketed to Earth from his doomed planet Krypton, lands on the Kent farm in Smallville, Kansas. Raised by human parents as Clark Kent, the super-powered Last Son of Krypton moves to Metropolis and takes flight as humanity's champion: Superman. James Gunn has said that his Superman reboot will "focus on an earlier part of Superman's life," but is not an origin story. In fact, Superman: Legacy won't retell any of the Man of Steel's origin story.

"None," Gunn answered on the social media platform Threads when a fan asked how much of Superman: Legacy is dedicated to the origin story. Superman's well-known origins have been retold throughout decades of comics, TV shows, and on film, including 1978's Superman: The Movie and 2013's Man of Steel.

Per the official synopsis, Superman: Legacy "tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

While not an adaptation, Gunn has described the first DC Studios film as being "very inspired" by All-Star Superman, writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely's 12-part series about an idealistic and established Superman.

Legacy, which begins filming in the spring, will launch the new DC Universe with David Corenswet taking over the Superman role from Henry Cavill. This Superman — as well as Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Superman's future archenemy Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) — exists in a world already populated by superheroes: announced cast members include Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan).

Written, directed, and produced by Gunn, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy is scheduled to take flight on July 11, 2025.