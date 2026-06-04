Superman Beats Up Lex Luthor (In His Warsuit) in New Man of Tomorrow Video

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) may have his powerful Warsuit for Man of Tomorrow, but it doesn’t appear to be helping him much against Superman (David Corenswet). After being defeated in the 2025 movie, Lex is coming back with a power upgrade in the sequel, donning the character’s iconic green suit from the pages of DC Comics. With filming underway on the movie, which will release in 2027, we’re starting to learn more about how the movie is shaping up, and getting a few glimpses of what’s going on via set photos and videos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These have already given us extra looks at Lex’s Warsuit, and even a tease of new villain Brainiac, with speech heard from someone declaring themselves as Metropolis’ “new overlord” and demanding Luthor be turned over to them. We also saw an obscured shot of Superman punching Lex while he was on the ground, but now the full video has been revealed that shows more of what’s going on:

New set video of Superman vs Lex Luthor in 'Man of Tomorrow'



(Via James Nobbe on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/odBDyN6ovF — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) June 4, 2026

The Warsuit is designed to allow Lex to compete with Superman, but the Man of Steel is still clearly a cut above. Lex is sent sprawling into the scene, with Supes then emerging after him, punching him several times (though clearly not connecting here, of course) and generally just laying the smackdown on him.

What’s Happening With Superman & Lex Luthor In Man Of Tomorrow?

Image via dc

It isn’t really a surprise to see Superman and Lex fighting: they’re arch rivals, so it’s just what they do. But this movie had been expected to take things in a different direction, as it’s believed they will end up teaming together in order to take down Brainiac (who’ll be played by Lars Eidinger). Still, it’s very believable that the movie’s first act will see them at odds before the super-intelligent alien arrives in Metropolis, and then they’ll form an uneasy alliance to beat him. That could be what we’re seeing here, because it’d be very Lex to not learn from his mistakes and think he can try to take down Superman this time around.

Indeed, this might all be happening in the same sequence. Other shots of the fight scene show people looking up at the sky, and it was being filmed at the same time as the ostensible introduction to Brainiac. That would make sense in terms of forcing the characters to team-up: Lex might be an enemy, but he’s Superman’s enemy, and to be dealt with on Earth and brought to justice there, not to be handed over to an evil alien. Another theory, however, posits that Brainiac is actually mind-controlling the Big Blue Boy Scout, and is the one behind him giving Lex such a beating.

Whatever the case, it all promises to give James Gunn’s sequel even bigger stakes than the first film. Brainiac is incredibly powerful, and seeing him face off with someone with the intellect of Lex and the abilities of Superman is a tantalizing prospect. As filming continues, we’ll no doubt continue to learn more about how Man of Tomorrow is shaping up.

Man of Tomorrow flies into theaters on July 9th, 2027.

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