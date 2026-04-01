Every Member of Superman’s DCU Family Tree Confirmed

Although the new DC Universe is still in its relative infancy, it has already fleshed out a significant portion of Superman‘s family tree. 2025 marked the exciting live-action beginnings of a whole new movie continuity, with Superman marking the start of the DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran. As well as introducing David Corenswet’s Superman, the movie established a number of other characters for the new continuity, including several of Kal-El’s family members. The trend is set to continue with the upcoming release of Supergirl, which will focus on the eponymous hero who was briefly introduced in the final moments of Superman.

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Despite it still being very early days for the franchise, the DCU already has many characters that are directly linked to Superman. With the DCU’s first two live-action movies following Kryptonian characters, it naturally places Superman’s family at the center of the franchise, and that makes his family tree seem all the more important to the foundations of the DCU. With that in mind, here is every confirmed member of Superman’s family tree in the DCU to date.

9) Kal-El (Superman) – David Corenswet

The DCU has introduced the latest live-action version of Superman to hit the big screen, and he’s already a hugely important character in the franchise. Considering Superman is DC’s most iconic character, Superman serves not just as the DCU’s first hero, but also as the focal point for the franchise’s narrative. He’s perhaps the most prominent member of his family tree, as he is both the Last Son of Krypton and Earth’s most powerful and stalwart defender. He is set to be a central figure not just in the franchise itself, but also in fans’ perceptions of its wider story and the many other heroes set to be introduced.

8) Jor-El (Father) – Bradley Cooper

Although Jor-El is one of DC Comics’ most powerful Kryptonians, he rarely features heavily in Superman movies. The biological father of Kal-El, Jor-El’s role in the DCU is one that keeps tradition with most other adaptations of Superman’s story. Jor-El was killed when Krypton was destroyed, but lives on through the final message sent with his son to Earth shortly before his death. Played by Bradley Cooper in 2025’s Superman, the DCU’s Jor-El is a figure with a complex moral code that ultimately prompts his son to make some difficult choices.

7) Lara (Mother) – Angela Sarafyan

Kal-El’s other biological parent is Lara Lor-Van. Played by Angela Sarafyan, Lara is shown alongside Jor-El in the recorded message, which is all Superman has of his Kryptonian parents. Like her husband, Lara tasks her son with conquering and repopulating the Earth with Kryptonian children, a request which Superman ultimately declines, detaching himself from his Kryptonian heritage. Though she appears only briefly in Superman, Lara, like her husband Jor-El, is an incredibly important figure in Kal-El’s life.

6) Ma Kent (Adoptive Mother) – Neva Howell

Clark Kent’s adoptive mother, Martha “Ma” Kent, is often considered one of Superman’s most important supporting characters. Though she isn’t featured heavily in the 2025 movie, she is a pivotal figure in the life of Clark Kent, having raised him after his arrival on Earth. Ma Kent is played in the DCU by Neva Howell.

5) Pa Kent (Adoptive Father) – Pruitt Taylor Vince

Jonathan “Pa” Kent is another supporting Superman character who serves as a crucial figure in the hero’s origin story. Clark Kent’s adoptive father does more than just raise him on a farm in Kansas: he instills him with a strong sense of right and wrong, and that guidance is ultimately what makes Superman the hero the Earth needs him to be. Played in Superman by Pruitt Taylor Vince, Pa Kent’s role in the DCU so far has been limited, but incredibly impactful, particularly on the life of his adopted son.

4) Kara Zor-El (Cousin) – Milly Alcock

Another character only briefly featured in Superman is Milly Alcock’s Supergirl, though she is set to be explored in much greater depth very soon. The trailer for Supergirl better establishes the character’s personality within the DCU, and teases an incredibly exciting story that will offer greater insight into Kryptonian society. As Kal-El’s cousin, Kara Zor-El is one of Superman’s few surviving relatives, but she’s also set to be an incredibly important and powerful figure within the DCU in her own right.

3) Zor-El (Uncle) – David Krumholtz

One of the announced additions to Supergirl‘s cast is David Krumholtz, who is set to feature as Kara’s father, Zor-El. As the father of Superman’s cousin, Zor-El is the paternal uncle of Kal-El, directly connecting him to Superman and putting him on his own branch of the DCU hero’s family tree. Though not much is currently known about the character beyond his name and connection to both Supergirl and Superman, Krumholtz’s casting confirms Zor-El’s place in the DCU’s canon.

2) Alura In-Ze (Aunt) – Emily Beecham

Alongside David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham is confirmed to appear in the cast of Supergirl as Alura In-Ze. Alura is Kara Zor-El’s mother, making her Kal-El’s aunt. The extent of the character’s involvement in the plot of Supergirl has yet to be confirmed, but Beecham has officially been confirmed for the role in the DCU.

1) Krypto (Dog/Cousin Once Removed)

Krypto’s appearance in Superman established that more DC heroes’ pets should join the DCU, but also earned him a spot on Superman’s family tree. Some might consider Krypto nothing more than a powerful canine character, but to Kara, he’s clearly family. Dog lovers would certainly argue that Krypto is like a child to Kara, effectively making him Superman’s cousin once removed. While the specific familial connection could be debated, Krypto is undeniably part of Superman’s DCU family.

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