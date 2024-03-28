Superman: James Gunn Reveals Gift From Jerry Siegel's Grandsons as Filming Continues

James Gunn is simultaneously juggling duties as one of two bosses for DC Studios while also shooting Superman, the latest reimagining of the Last Son of Krypton. During a recent break in filming, Gunn took to social media to share a gift given to him by the grandsons of Jerry Siegel, one of the two creators behind Superman. In a snapshot shared to his account, Gunn can be seen holding a signed reprint of the legendary Action Comics #1, the first appearance of Superman.

"A gift from Jerry Siegel's grandsons Michael and James Larson – a reprint of the first issue of Action Comics signed by Jerry," Gunn shared alongside the photo. "It's been great having Mike and Jim around keeping Jerry's spirit alive in the birth of the DCU! Here we all were on the day of the cast read through. #Superman"

A gift from Jerry Siegel’s grandsons Michael and James Larson – a reprint of the first issue of Action Comics signed by Jerry. It’s been great having Mike and Jim around keeping Jerry’s spirit alive in the birth of the DCU! Here we all were on the day of the cast read through.… pic.twitter.com/8FeSO4gSFn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 27, 2024

Siegel created Superman with Joe Shuster in 1938, largely launching the idea of superhero comic books. Both creators were inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame the year after.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

