DC Multiverse Kryptonite Doomsday Megafig Pre-Orders Launch Today

The latest DC Multiverse release from McFarlane Toys is set to drop today, March 20th at 9am PT / 12pm ET, and it's none other than Kryptonite Doomsday aka Josh Walker aka All-American Boy from the 2008 'Superman/Batman' storyline K (The Search for Kryptonite). In the story, All-American Boy is a supersoldier created by Amanda Waller that infuses human and Doomsday DNA with Kryptonite. Waller intended to use this abomination as part of a Last Line initiative designed to protect the United States against Superman.

The All-American boy figure is of the oversized Megafig variety, and it will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) after the launch time. It should also be available here on Amazon at some point today.

In other McFarlane Toys news, a Justice League of America Build-A-Wave set launched last week that includes 7-inch scale, '90s style figures of Aquaman, Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern (John Stewart). These figures will include pieces to build a fifth figure – Plastic Man. You can add them to your collection via the links below.