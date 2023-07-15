Superman: Legacy Fan Art Shows Nathan Fillion With Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern Bowl Cut

DC Studios recently revealed their first official movie slate under the expert guidance of co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter, and it features a bunch of interesting projects. Among the announced projects are Creature Commandos, The Brave and the Bold, and Superman: Legacy. Gunn is actually set to write and direct Superman: Legacy, and it was recently revealed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will lead the film as the two main characters. It was also revealed that Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, Metamorpho, and even a Green Lantern will appear in the film. The latter of which will actually be the Guy Gardner version of the character and will be played by frequent Gunn collaborator Nathan Fillion. Gunn also revealed that Fillion will wear Guy Gardner's classic bowl cut in Superman: Legacy, and one artist has taken the liberty of bringing it to life. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Clements.Ink created a new design that shows how Fillion could look as Green Lantern or Guy Gardner in the film.

You can check out the fan art below!

Nathan Fillion Previously Spoke About Working with James Gunn in the DCU

Fillion was recently on the press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and he spoke about a possible appearance in Gunn's upcoming DC Universe. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Fillion revealed that he would not pass up working with the critically acclaimed director again.

"James tends to put old actors he's worked with before in his new movies, and that's something I fully support," Fillion recently revealed when asked about if he could wind up appearing in Gunn's new DC Studios Universe. "I would never say no to James Gunn. I can say that."

What will happen in Superman: Legacy?



DC Studios released their first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as the Last Son of Krypton, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern's Guy Garder, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Gunn is helming the film from a script written by himself.

Superman: Legacy is expected to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Superman: Legacy as they come in!

What do you think about this fan art? Are you excited to see Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern's Guy Gardener? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!