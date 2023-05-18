Superman: Legacy Fan Art Imagines Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

DC Studios is getting ready to reboot the DC Universe and usher in a new era led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn will also be directing the upcoming Superman reboot, and pre-production has already begun. Recent reports claim that David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult are the frontrunners to play Superman in Superman: Legacy. Although there are conflicting reports about whether Hoult is being eyed for Lex Luthor instead of Superman. One fan seems to like the idea of Hoult as Lex Luthor so much that he created fan art showing how he could look as the iconic villain alongside Corenswet as Superman. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi created a new concept that imagines Corenswet as Superman and Hoult as Lex Luthor. In the fan art, Hoult gets Lex Luthor's classic green exoskeleton suit and a bald head. While we won't know who's playing who for quite some time, this is a fun look at the possibilities.

You can check out the fan art below.

James Gunn Has Commented on Superman: Legacy Casting News

Gunn took to Twitter to write, "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

Is There a Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?

Warner Bros. released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when Gunn made the announcement he was directing it, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Despite numerous rumors, there are no known candidates for casting, although now that the movie is in pre-production it would not be surprising if that process started soon. Gunn has been pretty good about shooting down fake rumors on social media in recent months.

What do you think about the Superman: Legacy fan art? Would you like to see Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!