Superman: Legacy Cast Frontrunners Revealed

Superman: Legacy's top contender for Clark Kent has been revealed. The Hollywood Reporter says that David Corenswet is one of the choices for the role according to multiple sources. There are two other choices in the hunt, but their identities are unknown at this time. Also of note for rabid Superman fans out there is the fact that there is supposed to be a screen testing round that will take place after Memorial Day or so. Fans have been asking Director James Gunn about the role of Clark Kent daily on social media since he took over the reins at DC Films. This is the first concrete report about a hopeful after a slew of rumors circling other actors in the absence of an announcement.

Even more interestingly, THR's piece says that Nicholas Hoult is a strong contender for Lex Luthor. He's currently staring in Renfield and has made quite an impression. Apparently, he was close to getting the Batman role for Matt Reeves' recent movie. On the Lois Lane front, Sex Education star Rachel Brosnahan had a good audition. But, the pool is still clearly wide open with names like Phoebe Dynevor and Samara Weaving also whispered about.

Who Will Be In Superman: Legacy's Cast?

Not too long ago, Gunn gave his read on what he's looking for from a Superman actor. Variety spoke to the director on the red carpet for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The excitement is building, but he's telling fans to be as patient as they possibly can be as they work this whole thing out.

"It's hard, but we're looking," Gunn told the outlet. "And we actually have some really great choices, which I'm excited about. But it has to be somebody who has all of the humanity that Superman has, but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you want to give a hug."

Here's DC's first syopsis for Superman: Legacy, "Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

