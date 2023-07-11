Does Nathan Fillion's Superman: Legacy Casting Decanonize The Suicide Squad?

Nathan Fillion has already landed his second DC job in the past few years, having recently been cast as Guy Gardner's Green Lantern in the studio's upcoming Superman: Legacy. Fans of James Gunn's work will not only recognize Fillion as a frequent collaborator, appearing in virtually everything Gunn directs, but also as someone with a memorable role in the filmmaker's The Suicide Squad.

Given that it seems Gunn and Peter Safran are hoping to create the new DC Universe from scratch or at the very least, as close to a blank slate as possible, we've got to ask the question: could Fillion's casting decanonize The Suicide Squad from the DC Universe?

Is The Suicide Squad canon?

While Fillion is playing an entirely new character, others like Margot Robbie and John Cena will be returning as Harley Quinn and Peacemaker, respectively. Because of that, it's not definitive as to whether The Suicide Squad will find itself in-canon with the rest of the DC Universe.

Gunn himself said The Flash will reset some characters, while others will not be reset. "Flash resets many things, not all things," the director said in an Instagram comment earlier this year. "Some characters remain the same, some do not."

Whatever the case, Gunn and Safran confirmed that once Superman: Legacy is released in 2025, everything—except for the studio's "Elseworlds" titles—will definitely be canon with each other, regardless of medium or format.

"The one thing that we can promise is that everything from Superman forward, from our first project forward, will be canon and will be connected," Gunn said at a press event in January. "We're using some actors from the past. We're not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

