Blue Beetle: DC Confirms New Trailer Release Date

A new look at Blue Beetle is on the way. On Monday night, DC confirmed that a second trailer for the upcoming Blue Beetle movie will be dropping on Tuesday, July 11th. This comes a little over a month before Blue Beetle is set to make its cinematic debut, as the third of four DC titles scheduled to drop in 2023, after Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and the forthcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In Blue Beetle, recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

All systems check in 3, 2 ….. #BlueBeetle trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/V3iRdyN5Rl — Blue Beetle (@bluebeetle) July 11, 2023

Who Is in the Cast of the Blue Beetle Movie?

Blue Beetle will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen as Dr. Sanchez, with Becky G. voicing the Scarab.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

Will Blue Beetle Be in the New DCU?

In a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to Jaime as the "first hero" in the new DC Universe, possibly hinting that Maridueña will reprise his role in future projects. With a Booster Gold Max-exclusive series confirmed to be in the works, and both Jaime and his predecessor Ted Kord having ties to the time-traveling heroes, we'll have to see if that ends up being a contender.

"I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman," Gunn said at the time.

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.