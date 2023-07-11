New Blue Beetle Trailer Released by DC

The latest look at Blue Beetle's onscreen journey has arrived. Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released the second trailer for Blue Beetle, which will be making its debut in theaters later this summer. The second trailer for Blue Beetle arrives just a little over a month before the film's theatrical premiere, which is scheduled for August 18th.

In Blue Beetle, recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Will Blue Beetle be in the new DCU?

In a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to Jaime as the "first hero" in the new DC Universe, possibly hinting that Maridueña will reprise his role in future projects. With a Booster Gold Max-exclusive series confirmed to be in the works, and both Jaime and his predecessor Ted Kord having ties to the time-traveling heroes, we'll have to see if that ends up being a contender.

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," director Angel Manuel Soto revealed in a recent interview. "But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

"Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least," Soto continued to reveal that there are plans for a Blue Beetle trilogy. "And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga."

Who is in the cast of the Blue Beetle movie?

Blue Beetle will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen as Dr. Sanchez, with Becky G. voicing the Scarab.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.