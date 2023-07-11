Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Marks Two Years Until Release Date for New DC Movie, "It's Close"

The Man of Steel is set to head back to the big screen soon, with James Gunn officially confirmed to be writing and directing 2025's Superman: Legacy. With David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan now announced to be starring as Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane in Legacy, the momentum around the film is only growing — and Gunn is celebrating a unique milestone for the film. In a recent post on Instagram, Gunn celebrated that it is two years until Superman: Legacy's release date, which is currently scheduled for July 11, 2025. The post was accompanied by Superman and Lois Lane art from Julian Totino Tedesco.

"Superman: Legacy opens two years from today," Gunn's post reads. "It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me! We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

As mentioned above, Superman: Legacy is set to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.