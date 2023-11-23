Superman: Legacy: Original Miss Teschmacher Actress Congratulates Sara Sampaio on Casting

Casting on Superman: Legacy is nearing its end as James Gunn and DC Studios begin to round out the cast for the picture. The reveals this week alone have confirmed Lex Luthor, Jimmy Olsen, and Eve Teschmacher are all appearing in the film with the latter being played by Hollywood newcomer Sara Sampaio. First created as a character in Richard Donner's Superman movies, Teschmacher has now become synonymous with Luthor, often serving as his assistant and love interest. In Superman (1978), Teschmacher was played by Valerie Perrine, who's now wishing Sampaio much success in the role.

"Congratulations from the Original Miss Teschmacher to @sarasampaio the New Miss Teschmacher in @jamesgunn #SupermanLegacy @wbpictures," Perrine said in a new post Tuesday. "I look forward to seeing this iconic character on the big screen again! Good Luck Sara!"

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

When Superman: Legacy picks up, movie-goers will see a world already full of superheroes, and Superman is already in the midst of his crime-fighting career. The film is set to feature Lex Luthor and Teschmacher, and rumors also point toward the potential inclusion of Brainiac as well.

"It's not an origin story," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran told reporters earlier this year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

