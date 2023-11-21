Superman: Legacy Finds Its Eve Teschmacher in Sara Sampaio

Superman: Legacy has found its Eve Teschmacher to star alongside Lex Luthor. The character of Eve Teschmacher made her movie debut in Superman and Superman II, played by Valerie Perrine. In the DC comics, she's been a loyal assistant to Lex Luthor who has also gotten into the metagene game through cybernetics. According to Deadline, Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) will portray Eve Teschmacher in Superman: Legacy, opposite Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. Sampaio is an actress and Victoria's Secret model, with her most recent work coming in the Paramount+ rom-com At Midnight.

News of Nicholas Hoult's possible casting as Lex Luthor broke yesterday. There were reports earlier in the year that Hoult was in contention for the role of Lex Luthor, and that he also auditioned to play Superman. David Corenswet ultimately landed the Man of Steel gig for Superman: Legacy. For even more DC rumblings, Hoult was previously in the running to play the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Along with the Eve Teschmacher news, Superman: Legacy also filled the role of Clark Kent's best friend Jimmy Olsen with Skyler Gisondo.

What is Superman: Legacy About?

DC Studios describes Superman: Legacy as the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by James Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters earlier this year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Nicholas Hoult is no stranger to comic book movies, having starred as Hank McCoy / Beast in X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

