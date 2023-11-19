James Gunn Teases More Superman: Legacy Casting News Soon

Though James Gunn says the cast is nearly complete, the director says more casting news will be revealed soon.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike over, studios are hard at work casting the various projects they have in development. DC Studios' Superman: Legacy is one such production that has unveiled some new casting as María Gabriela de Faría has joined the film as The Engineer, a member of The Authority. Though the cast of the James Gunn picture is nearing capacity, the filmmaker says more actors will be revealed in the coming days.

"Well we're running out of characters to announce," Gunn said in response to a fan on Instagram. "But there will be a couple more soon."

The Engineer is joining Superman, Lois Lane, Green Lantern/Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific as the superhero characters appearing in the film. After fan concerns earlier this year over the amount of characters in the film, Gunn hilariously shut worries down with a quick pop culture reference.

"I don't understand this fear," Gunn wrote at the time. "There are less characters than in 40-Year-Old Virgin. Did you think Steve Carell got enough time?"

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

