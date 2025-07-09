Superman Soundtrack: Listen to the Score and Songs From the Movie

James Gunn’s Superman is punk rock, but the film’s John Williams-inspired musical score is more traditional. Composed by Gunn’s two-time collaborator John Murphy (The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) and David Fleming (Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune: Part Two), the film’s sound is sweeping, epic, emotional, and heroic. Looking over the Superman soundtrack tracklist below, fans might notice just two songs are featured in the 33-track playlist: Noah and the Whale’s “5 Years Time” and Teddybears’ “Punkrocker” (feat. Iggy Pop).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunn’s Awesome Mixes from the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy were chock-full of ’60s and ’70s hits, and Gunn infused the soundtracks of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker with needle drops like Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died,” and, for his HBO Max series, Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” and ’80s hair metal songs.

For Superman (in theaters July 11), Gunn wanted to incorporate Williams’ iconic, soaring Superman theme from the 1978 Richard Donner movie as a way of “harkening back to the past” while having Murphy’s music give the new Man of Tomorrow his own sound.

“I said, ‘I want to use a version of the Williams theme, but I want to do our own version of it.’ And so that’s what you hear,” Gunn told ComicBook and other outlets during a press event in December. “What’s really amazing is how that leads into a lot of other pieces, some of which are coming back to the Williams theme, but some of which are purely John Murphy, goes into that, comes back out, and it’s used beautifully throughout the movie.”

Gunn also curated Spotify playlists inspired by the characters of Superman, featuring songs not used in the movie. Lois Lane’s punk playlist includes Against Me’s “I Was a Teenage Anarchist” and PUP’s “DVP,” Clark Kent’s positive but edging-on-edgy taste consists of the likes of Spoon’s “The Underdog” and Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle,” and Lex Luthor’s selfie-snapping girlfriend, Eve Teschmacher, listens to girl pop hits like Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?”

Listen to the Superman score with playlists for the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Gunn’s “Inspired By” mix below.

Superman Playlist

Superman Soundtrack

Home

Last Son

Hammer of Boravia

LuthorCorp

The Daily Planet

Lois & Clark

Eyes Up Here

Justice Gang vs. Kaiju

Intruders

The Message

Secret Harem

The Real Punk Rock

Pocket Universe

“5 Years Time” by Noah and the Whale

Something Like a Sun

Jailbreak

The River of Pi

Take the T-Craft

Your Choices, Your Actions

Raising the Flag

The Rift

Bases Loaded

Speeding Bullet

Remote Control

Upgrade

Driven by Envy

Look Up

Being Human

Luthor the Traitor

Metropolis

Walking on Air

“Punkrocker” by Teddybears (feat. Iggy Pop)

The Mighty Crabjoys Theme