Superman First Reactions Tout James Gunn’s DCU Starter as a “Living, Breathing DC Comic Book Come to Life”

Look up, because the first reactions to James Gunn’s Superman movie have arrived. The social media embargo was lifted following the Los Angeles world premiere Monday night, and it sounds like the first movie in the new DC Universe — which stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as investigative reporter Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as egomaniacal villain Lex Luthor — moves faster than a speeding bullet, is more emotionally powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap high expectations in a single bound.
Superman soars, according to the overwhelmingly positive response on social media. See the earliest reactions below.
ComicBook’s Chris Killian called the movie a “living, breathing DC comic book come to life, blending James Gunn’s trademark quirkiness with the earnestness of the Donner films. It’s perfectly cast— Corenswet feels like Superman peeled off the page while Nicholas Hoult steals almost every scene he’s in.” Although the CGI “felt a bit off” at times, he tweeted, “Superman is a wonderful stepping stone to a brighter, more hopeful DC future.”
Fandango‘s Erik Davis writes, “This is a departure from previous modern-era DC movies. It’s lighter, tonally, but it’s still very emotional and timely, and it definitely wears its heart on its cape. I also adore the subtle nods to Donner’s ‘78 Superman. Gunn has become a master at delivering a well rounded cinematic experience that truly gives you all the feels, and his Superman film is anotha winner in my book. Very much looking forward to what comes next. Look up… DC is back!”
Written and directed by Gunn (the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, The Suicide Squad), the DC Studios movie takes inspiration from seminal comic stories like Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s All-Star Superman and Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Superman For All Seasons. By bringing a Silver Age-inspired Superman to the silver screen, Gunn’s movie introduces a Man of Steel who is “the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way.”
Superman boasts an all-star cast that includes Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, with María Gabriela de Faría as the nanotech-powered Engineer. The movie also features Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as the Kents, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Additionally, Alan Tudyk, Jennifer Holland, Pom Klementieff, and Michael Rooker voice the Superman Robots, and Angela Sarafyan and Bradley Cooper cameo as Superman’s birth parents of Krypton, Lara and Jor-El.
DC Studios’ Superman soars into theaters July 11.