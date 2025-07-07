Superman’s Justice Gang Reveal the Three Crossovers They Want in the DCU

Gathered together from the cosmic reaches of the universe in their great Hall of Justice are the most powerful forces of good ever assembled: the world’s third-smartest man, high-tech genius Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi); ring-slinging Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion); and the mace-wielding, winged warrior Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). They are the Justice Gang, and like Superman (David Corenswet), fight for truth, justice, and peace for all mankind.

Trailers have hinted at conflict between the Big Blue Boyscout and his super friends, who are corporate types sponsored and outfitted by tech mogul Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). At least Fillion’s Guy Gardner and Merced’s Hawkgirl will return in season 2 of the HBO Max series Peacemaker later this year — where they laugh would-be recruit Christopher Smith (John Cena) out of the room — marking their second crossover with the wider DCU after Superman.

When ComicBook caught up with Gathegi, Merced, and Anthony Carrigan (who plays the metahuman Metamorpho, the Element Man), the trio named the characters they want to cross paths with in James Gunn’s expanding DC Universe.

Gathegi picked the shape-shifting J’onn J’onnz, the Martian Manhunter from Mars, a key member of the Justice League who may already exist in the new DCU. “I think he’s one of the most wicked characters in all of DC,” Gathegi said. “I think he might be difficult to pull off, I don’t know how they’d do that. But we’re building this entire new universe, and hopefully [Superman] is successful enough to get budgets up.”

Merced, who has superhero experience playing Spider-Girl Anya Corazon in Madame Web, chose “any of the Teen Titans.”

“I feel as though Raven and Hawkgirl would be peas in a pod,” Merced said of her heroine who has a dark backstory and the Daughter of Darkness. “They would be very similar and get along really well. So that’d be cool to see.”

Carrigan pitched a crossover between Metamorpho and the supernatural superhero Deadman, a murdered circus aerialist whose disembodied spirit is able to temporarily possess living bodies, “creeping people out for two hours straight,” he joked. “But being misunderstood the whole time. It’s a horror movie.”

The Barry actor even offered to pull double duty as both Rex Mason and Boston Brand. “I love Deadman as well,” Carrigan said. “Two badass bald dudes just tearing it up.”

Superman — which stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, with Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as the Engineer, Wendell Pierce as The Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. — opens only in theaters July 11.