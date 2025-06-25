New Superman Trailer Confirms the Man of Steel Has One of His Most Underused Powers in the DCU

Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a mighty locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, David Corenswet’s Superman is endowed with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. Powers like flight, super strength, speed, durability, and heat vision, all of which have been on display in the James Gunn-directed film’s trailers as the Kryptonian traded blows with the mysterious Ultraman, the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), and Lex Luthor’s (Nicholas Hoult) legion of armored Raptors.

One of Superman’s powers that has been conspicuously absent, however, is the Man of Steel’s super-breath. The solar-fueled Superman has long had less showy super powers like super-senses and X-ray vision, but his freezing breath is on full display in the newest international teaser trailer that has made its way online (below).

New international teaser for #Superman starring David Corenswet.



In theaters July 11!

The footage first shows Superman saving a Metropolis civilian from being crushed by a building toppled by a skyscraper-sized kaiju, and then using his super-breath to blow a dog to safety as he strains beneath the weight of the kaiju’s claws.

Although the Man of Steel is mighty, he’s not entirely invulnerable. Trailers have confirmed Superman will be exposed to green kryptonite — his greatest weakness besides magic —and he’s looking worse for wear when his Superman Robots infuse him with the healing power of the sun at the Fortress of Solitude.

“I wanted Superman to be vulnerable,” Gunn recently told Rolling Stone, adding he “didn’t want a Superman who could punch planets.”

As the newest superhero on the scene, and with metahumans like Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and winged warrior Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) for scale, Gunn’s Superman is perhaps not yet as powerful as previous cinematic iterations.

“We’re creating a whole universe now, so what’s a girl with wings gonna do in the face of that? So he’s a little less powerful. Guy Gardner’s pretty f—ing powerful. They’re all pretty powerful,” Gunn said. “Honestly, in talking to people, a lot of people are like, ‘I like Batman better because he can actually be beat,’ and I get that. So we have a Superman that can be beat.”

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The cast includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/the Engineer, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Alan Tudyk as Superman Robot #4, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. The DC Studios movie flies into theaters July 11.