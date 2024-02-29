Superman: The Origin of James Gunn's New Movie Costume

Earlier today, James Gunn gave fans their first look at the Superman logo from his forthcoming DC Universe movie, Superman formerly known as Superman: Legacy). The film marks the seventh solo theatrical, live-action Superman movie, following four movies starring Christopher Reeve; one starring Brandon Routh; and one with Henry Cavill. The irony? While Routh only got a single theatrical outing as the Man of Steel, he showed up on TV wearing a costume that likely telegraphs what David Corenswet would look like as Superman...and it's a look that has some history that's likely to impress hardcore Super-fans.

The Superman glyph in Superman will feature a version of the "Kingdom Come Superman" logo, with a yellow field in the background. The image echoes something fans saw in 2020's Crisis on Infinite Earths adaptation on The CW.

Originally created for the 1997 miniseries Kingdom Come by Alex Ross and Mark Waid, Gunn's version of the Superman logo also appeared inn The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths mega-crossover, played by Routh as a continuation of his role from Superman Returns.

Kingdom Come told the story of an aging Superman who came out of retirement after years secluded at the Fortress of Solitude. While the story is widely regarded as one of the best Superman movies of the last 30 years, it's unlikely Kingdom Come itself will play heavily into the Superman movie, as it centers on an older Superman and requires readers to have a pretty good sense of the wider DC Universe -- which, on the big screen, Gunn's new movie is going to establish.

Ironically, both Man of Steel's Henry Cavill and Shazam! star Zachary Levi have expressed interest in doing a version of Kingdom Come in the past. There have been persistent, intermittent rumors that Warner Animation would create a DC Universe animated movie, but that seems unlikely: the current "Tomorrowverse" of animated DC movies is ending with a 3-part Crisis on Infinite Earths adaptation, with a similarly ambitious animated Watchmen movie coming soon.

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The movie is very close to starting production in earnest, giving it about a year and a half from the first day of filming until its theatrical release. That's roughly in line with Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which started production in November of 2021 and was released in April of last year.

Little is known about the story of Superman: Legacy, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world's protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Gotham's Anthony Carrigan is set to appear in the movie as Metamorpho, and other superheroes in the film include Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Superman's origin story, already shown in a number of prior film adaptations, won't take up a significant amount of real estate in Legacy, according to prior statements from Gunn.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Superman: Legacy is expected in theaters on July 11, 2025.