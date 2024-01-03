Blue Exorcist Season 3 and More Are Coming to Crunchyroll This January

The Winter 2024 anime season is now kicking in this week with some highly anticipated new releases, and Crunchyoll has revealed that Blue Exorcist Season 3, Kingdom Season 5, and more have joined the line up ahead of their big premieres! 2024 has a lot of promise in terms of what kind of new anime fans will get to check out this year, and many of those new anime will be streaming with Crunchyroll. The Winter 2024 anime schedule is promising to get things started on a strong foot with big franchise returns, new adaptations, and new originals making their premieres.

Crunchyroll previously announced their first wave of new anime releases for the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and now they have stacked their offerings even more with some new additions of Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga-, Kingdom Season 5, The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids, Mr. Villain's Day Off, 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess, and The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash among others. You can find the now more fleshed out Winter 2024 anime schedule for Crunchyroll with even more additions teased to be announced at a later date.

Crunchyroll Winter 2024 Anime Line Up

January 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2

January 5

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Sasaki and Peeps

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

January 6

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc

Solo Leveling

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2

A Sign of Affection

Tales of Wedding Rings

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga-

Kingdom Season 5

The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids

January 7

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Worst Enemy!

Banished From the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2

Mr. Villain's Day Off

January 8

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2

The Foolish Angel Dances With the Devil

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

High Card Season 2

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess

January 9

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord

January 10

Metallic Rouge

Sengoku Youko

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp

January 11

Delusional Monthly Magazine

The Witch and the Beast

January 12

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash

January 13

Bucchigiri?!

January 14

Meiji Gekken: 1874

The Fire Hunter Season 2

Chibi Maruko-chan

Which Winter 2024 anime are you most excited to see with Crunchyroll this month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!