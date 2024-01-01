Surprising Franchise Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Three Sniper movies are in the top ten, with another not too far behind.

While the most-streamed movie currently on Netflix's daily charts is a 2023 blockbuster that wouldn't surprise anyone much (that's The Meg 2: The Trench), the rest of the top ten features movies from a surprising franchise. There are not one or two but three movies from the Sniper franchise -- a series of movies that started 30 years ago. According to streaming numbers, the #5 spot on the charts -- right under Rebel Moon and Leave the World Behind -- is Sniper: Ultimate Kill, the franchise's seventh film, from 2017. Sniper: Assassin's End (2020) came in seventh, followed by Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team.

Sniper: G.R.I.T. is the newest release, having been released in September 2023. There are a total of ten Sniper movies, only one of which -- the first -- got a wide theatrical release. Nevertheless, it has become a perennial success, first on the home video market of the '90s and 2000s, and later in direct-to-streaming movies.

Franchise star Chad Michael Collins took to social media, thanking fans for moving the franchise up the charts, saying, "Day 4 after release, 3 Sniper movies charting as Most-Watched...thanks to all of YOU!"

In, Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team, "when an international terrorist cult threatens global political stability and kidnaps a fellow agent, Ace Sniper Brandon Beckett and the newly-formed Global Response & Intelligence Team -- or G.R.I.T. -- led by Colonel Stone, must travel across the world to Malta, infiltrate the cult, and take out its leader to free Lady Death and stop the global threat." The movie stars Collins, Billy Zane, Dennis Haysbert, Ryan Roberts, and Luna Fujimoto.

Other movies in the Netflix top ten are The Super Mario Bros. Movie (at #2); Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (at #6); Gran Turismo (#9); and Leo (#10).