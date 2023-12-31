Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Drops New Still Image

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is on the horizon, and its latest still has gone live.

Netflix isn't shy about its ambition, and the world will get to check out one of the service's most divisive series next year. After plenty of work, Avatar: The Last Airbender will make its way to the screen. The live-action adaptation has been cooking for some time, so netizens are eager to see how Netflix handles Avatar's tale. And with the new year upon us, well – Team Avatar decided to share a new still with fans to hype the adaptation!

As you can see below, the official still comes straight from Avatar: The Last Airbender's social pages. "Together, they're going to save the world," the photo's caption reads. The promo goes on to reiterate the show's release date as Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere on February 22, 2024.

Together, they're going to save the world. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER comes out February 22! pic.twitter.com/a7ENvpQFdB — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) December 31, 2023

When it comes to this new still, the promo image brings our main trio center stage. We can see Aang in the front as he crouches into a fighting stance. To the left, we can see Katara with her water satchel on hand while Sock stands at her side. The Water Tribe warrior is armed with his trusty boomerang, so you know the trio is on the cusp of a battle.

Of course, Avatar: The Last Airbender will have its share of battles. If you are familiar with the animated series, its first book contains all sorts of skirmishes. These encounters will come to life in Netflix's live-action adaptation, and fans are curious as to how they will look. With a trailer underfoot now, we have an idea of how Avatar will look under Netflix's guidance. But if you want to see more, you'll have to wait until the live-action adaptation drops next year.

If you are not caught up with Avatar's legacy, you can always check out the original animated series. The hit show is streaming on Paramount+ as well as Netflix. You can also find The Legend of Korda, the sequel to Avatar, streaming online.

What do you think about this latest peek at Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!