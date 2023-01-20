Susan Sarandon Endorses Thelma & Louise Musical With Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood

In the age of numerous film reboots and remakes, a special crop of movies have found new lives as Broadway musicals — and it looks like Thelma & Louise might soon join that list. Late last week, it was confirmed that a musical version of the 1991 hit film is currently being workshopped in New York, with Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood set to star. Susan Sarandon, who starred in the original film alongside Geena Davis, recently told Variety that she is absolutely on board with Seyfried and Wood's musical adaptation.

"I think that's fabulous. They're both great," Sarandon revealed. "And I hope they have as much fun and enjoy each other and love each other as much as Geena and I did."

Will there be a Thelma & Louise musical?

A musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise has been in the works since 2021, with the book written by Haley Feiffer and the film's screenwriter, Callie Khouri. The score for the project is being created by The New Pornographers' Neko Case. Speculation about Seyfried's involvement with Thelma & Louise was fueled by the Golden Globes earlier this month, when she was not able to attend the ceremony and accept her Best Actress in a Limited series award for her performance in Hulu's The Dropout. The presenters of the category indicated that Seyfried was not there because she is "deep in the process of creating a new musical."

"I am in New York," Seyfried said on Instagram shortly after. "I was on FaceTime with my 'Dropout' team, my wonderful 'Dropout' team who are the reason I got this award. It is a true honor to have been a part of that. I had to miss it because I am doing something that is magic and it's musical. So I'm finally getting to do something that I've never really done. That's all I can really say about it. Hopefully more soon. But it's a lot of work. It's more fun, and it's been a great night. So in lieu of any acceptance speech I'm just going to say thanks to all my 'Dropout' family and my family."

