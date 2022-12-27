DC Just Made the Blue Beetle Movie's Villain Canon

Since the 1930s, the mythos of Blue Beetle has been expanded across multiple publishers, characters, and even mediums. Next year, that is set to reach new heights with the debut of a Blue Beetle solo movie, chronicling the adventures of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña). As we await Jaime's cinematic debut, one unique component of the Blue Beetle movie has already found its way into DC's comic canon. Spoilers for Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #2 from Josh Trujillo, Adrián Gutiérrez, Wil Quintana, and Lucas Gattoni below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the issue, Ted Kord introduces Jaime to his big sister — Victoria Kord. The high-fashion CEO of Kord Industries, Victoria apologizes for not having met Jamie sooner, and also pokes fun at the nature of her brother's relationship with Booster Gold. This appearances comes on the cusp of Victoria appearing in the Blue Beetle movie, as played by Susan Sarandon. While fans had initially speculated that Victoria could be a gender-bent version of Ted's comic-accurate uncle, Jarvis Kord, her arrival in Graduation Day could hint that the movie equivalent will also be Ted's sister.

(Photo: DC)

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

The Blue Beetle film will follow Jaime, who in the comics is a teenage superhero from El Paso, Texas who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. He is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

Are you excited for DC's Blue Beetle movie? What do you think of DC making Victoria Kord canon in the comics? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Blue Beetle is set to be released in exclusively in theaters on August 18, 2023.