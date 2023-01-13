Thelma & Louise Musical Reportedly on the Way With Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood

A new take on the 1991 film Thelma & Louise is seemingly on the way, with Variety reporting that Amanda Seyfried is developing a musical adaptation of the Ridley Scott-directed film. The outlet also notes that Evan Rachel Wood is potentially close to securing a role in the project, though it's unknown which of these actors would be playing which roles. Reports of such a project date back to at least 2021, with original writer Callie Khouri also attached to the project, as well as musician Neko Case and Haley Feiffer (Dear Edward). Stay tuned for details on the Thelma & Louise musical.

Earlier this week, Seyfried won a Golden Globe Award for her work on Hulu's The Dropout, though the presentation confirmed she wasn't in attendance as she was "deep in the process of creating a new musical," which sparked speculation about what such a project could be. With the cult following of her musical films Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, some audiences thought it could be another installment in that series, with the actor taking to Instagram to address her absence.

"I am in New York," Seyfried shared on Instagram. "I was on FaceTime with my Dropout team, my wonderful Dropout team who are the reason I got this award. It is a true honor to have been a part of that. I had to miss it because I am doing something that is magic and it's musical. So I'm finally getting to do something that I've never really done. That's all I can really say about it. Hopefully more soon. But it's a lot of work. It's more fun, and it's been a great night. So in lieu of any acceptance speech I'm just going to say thanks to all my Dropout family and my family."

In the original film, Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon) set out for a fun weekend away from their mundane lives with a fishing trip, but when a man they meet sexually assaults Thelma, Louise shoots the man. Fearful that police won't believe their story, the pair become fugitives, and when finally cornered by law enforcement, they drive their car into the Grand Canyon in an instantly iconic finale.

Despite the popularity of the story, it hasn't earned itself a remake or reboot over the years, with writer Khouri previously teasing that this new take would be a reimagining of the original concept.

"It's a completely different animal," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "We've got a book and we've got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven't been together in a very, very long time. So, it's still in its nascent stages, but it's very promising. I don't want to say too much about it."

