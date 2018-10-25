Suspiria Remake Director Teases What He Wanted From the Sequel That Probably Won't Happen

✖

Director Luca Guadagnino's remake of Suspiria was easily one of the most unsettling experiences of 2018, which included a post-credits scene teasing that more mayhem could be on the way, though the director recently confirmed that the endeavor's financial shortcomings means a follow-up likely won't happen, allowing him to reveal details of what he aimed to explore. Based on the details he offered, it sounds like whatever follow-up plans he had would have been as ambitious as his remake, as he went on to explain that a possible follow-up would unfold across multiple points in time, including transporting many centuries earlier.

"I’ll tell you something, Suspiria was originally titled 'Suspiria: Part 1' in the script and in the slate. That’s true," Guadagnino shared with The Film Stage. "The movie made absolutely nothing. It was a disaster at the box office. I know that people are liking it more and more now. I loved making that movie. It’s very dear to me. But writer David Kajganich and I had really conceived it as the first half of a bigger story."

He continued, "With Suspiria, I can tell you that in part two the storyline was layered in five different time zones and spaces. One of these was Helena Markos being a charlatan woman in the year 1200 in Scotland and how she got the secret of longevity."

Fans familiar with the original Suspiria know that it was the first entry into the "Three Mothers" trilogy, with subsequent films Inferno and Mother of Tears uniting the concept as all exploring a different, ancient witch. Guadagnino went a little more literal with the Three Mothers concept, with his remake more directly hinting at a larger mythology at play.

These latest remarks reflect previous comments that Guadagnino made about continuing the narrative, though those remarks from years ago were teased as more of a conventional prequel.

“I have this image in my mind," Guadagnino shared with The Playlist back in 2018. “I have this image in my mind of Helena Markos in solitude in the year 1212 in Scotland or in Spain. Wandering through a village and trying to find a way on how she can manipulate the women of the village. I have this image. I know she was there, I know it was six to seven hundred years before the actual storyline of this film.”

Sadly, despite the film's accomplishments, we likely won't get to see more of this narrative anytime soon, if ever.

Sadly, despite the film's accomplishments, we likely won't get to see more of this narrative anytime soon, if ever.