3 Thriller Books That Deserve TV Shows Next After His & Hers

His & Hers, the TV adaptation of Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name, is streaming on Netflix — and the thriller series has one of the wildest twists to emerge in recent years. It will certainly get fans of the genre eager for more gripping thriller series. And while there are plenty of shows that can fill that need, there are other thriller books that also deserve adaptations after His & Hers. Some even have similar elements, despite not being perfect comparisons.

And with popular thriller novels being picked up a lot recently — The Woman in Cabin 10 and The Housemaid both even made their way to the big screen last year — I’m already thinking about which ones could be adapted next. Hits like First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston and The God of the Woods by Liz Moore already have shows in the works, but there are more recent thrillers worthy of TV shows and movies. If the category continues to pick up steam, Hollywood should consider these three next.

3) What Lies in the Woods by Kate Alice Marshall

If anything is obvious from series like His & Hers, it’s the fact that small-town thrillers have a certain charm that keeps viewers coming back for more. And What Lies in the Woods by Kate Alice Marshall starts with the familiar concept of a woman returning to her hometown, allowing it to capitalize on the dynamics that stem from such tight-knit communities. That’s mostly where the similarities between this book and His & Hers end, but it’s enough to make me want a screen adaptation of it.

And What Lies in the Woods‘ plot is one that would work well as a TV show, as the episodes could jump back and forth between the past and present. They could present the book’s lead as a potentially unreliable narrator. After all, the novel sees its main character questioning whether she put the wrong man in jail after being attacked as a child — and blending the uncertainty of her memories with hints that she’s surrounded by untrustworthy people will keep viewers guessing, just like it did in the book.

2) The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak

A recent thriller that meshes dramatic relationship dynamics and dark secrets, just like His & Hers, is The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak. These things come together under different circumstances, as the novel follows a father who’s estranged from his daughter rather than two exes. He winds up invited to her wedding, where he discovers she’s marrying a tech billionaire — and quickly becomes suspicious of the whole situation.

As the story unfolds, the realities of the marriage become increasingly wild. There are outlandish twists here, and they lend themselves well to a screen adaptation. The setting of the novel also makes it a great choice for a TV show, as both a wedding and a high-brow estate contrast the dark happenings of the book. It would be fun to see that play out on-screen, and it could make the twists even more surprising.

1) All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham

Stacy Willingham’s thriller books offer promising foundations for adaptations, and All the Dangerous Things has the potential to be just as successful as His & Hers. It has an unreliable narrator — this one plagued by sleep issues — along with drama between exes, meaning the suspense and tension are already built in. All the Dangerous Things follows a mother whose son vanished from his crib a year ago. Although everyone, including her ex-husband, has accepted he’s gone, she’s convinced he’s alive and determined to find him.

And with the help of a true-crime podcaster, she begins her own investigation, much to the chagrin of those around her. What she uncovers is shocking in the best ways. It’s over-the-top, maybe, but it’s also unpredictable. Books with such endings always make for the best thriller shows, and this would be no exception.

