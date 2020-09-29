SYFY Reveals Its "Spooktacular" Slate of Halloween Programming

✖

As the weather starts to get chilly and the leaves begin to fall, a number of cable networks gear up for the Halloween season, but given its name alone, few networks offer as many exciting and thrilling experiences as SYFY, with this year being no different. This year will see the world network premieres of The Strangers: Prey at Night and Tales from the Hood 3, with SYFY also offering audiences a number of themed marathons featuring a variety of movies, culminating with a Harry Potter marathon on Halloween. Additionally, SYFY fans will have access to purchasing merch celebrating Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights from the comfort of your own home.

More details about the exciting programming can be found below:

WORLD TELEVISION MOVIE PREMIERES

The Stranger: Prey at Night (World Television Premiere Starting Thursday, October 1st at 9 p.m. ET) – A family of four staying at a secluded mobile home park for the night are stalked and then hunted by three masked psychopaths

Tales from the Hood 3 (World Television Premiere Starting Saturday, October 17th, at 9 p.m. ET) – Academy Award-Winning director Spike Lee executive produces with writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott in this next installment of the ground-breaking original Tales from the Hood. Following the franchise’s cult classic roots, this all-new anthology, which features Tony Todd and Lynn Whitfield, is four terrifying tales that will scare and thrill audiences with its horrifying twists and social commentary.

MOVIE MARATHONS

DARK ARTS SUNDAYS (Every Sunday in October)

Celebrate the dark side of the Wizarding World with THE HARRY POTTER FILM SERIES and FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM airing every Sunday throughout the month.

BUST A GUT HALLOWEEN (Saturday, October 3rd from 12:50 p.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET)

Who says you can’t have your scares but laugh at them too? Join us for some frighteningly funny films, including Hook, Zombieland, and the SYFY premieres of Monster House and The Mask.

RIDE OR DIE MARATHON (Tuesday, October 6th from 8 p.m. ET to 2 a.m. ET)

Hit the road with these high-octane thrillers, including Wrong Turn 2, Dead End, Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings, and Drive Angry.

DON'T FEAR THE SEQUEL MARATHON (Monday, October 12th from 12 p.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET)

We’ll have you seeing double with these horror favorites and their sequels back-to-back all day long. Films include 28 Days Later, 28 Weeks Later, The Strangers, The Strangers: Prey at Night, The Purge, and the SYFY premiere of The Purge: Anarchy.

BACK TO THE FUTURE DAY MARATHON (Wednesday, October 21st from 10:35 a.m. ET to 1:30 a.m. ET)

Grab your hoverboard and get that DeLorean up to 88 MPH because we’re celebrating Back to the Future Day all day long with Back to the Future I-III.

WHAT'S EATING YOU? MARATHON (Thursday, October 22nd from 10 a.m. ET to 5:30 a.m. ET)

This year has thrown a lot at us, and just in case a zombie apocalypse is next up on the 2020 bingo card, we’re here to help you start prepping with a day full of some of our favorite zombie flicks including Zombieland, Dawn of the Dead, 28 Days Later, 28 Weeks Later, Zombie Night, Dead 7, Rise of the Zombies, and Zombie Apocalypse.

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET MARATHON (Thursday, October 29th from 12 p.m. ET to 4 a.m. ET)

1…2…Freddy’s coming for you…so don’t fall asleep! Instead you can catch the all-day marathon of this classic horror franchise. Movies include A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, and Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare.

MASK UP MARATHON (Friday, October 30th from 8 a.m. ET to 4:30 a.m. ET)

Even some of the deadliest villains think safety comes first! Mask up for a marathon featuring these masked murderers, including Halloween (2007), Leatherface, Jason X, Jigsaw, The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, The Mask, Friday the 13th: Jason Goes to Hell, and You Might Be the Killer.

HARRY POTTER HALLOWEEN MARATHON (Saturday, October 31st from 10 a.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET)

The Hallowe’en Feast is upon us, so what better way to celebrate than the Wizarding World?

For the entire month, SYFY WIRE is partnering with Universal Orlando Resort to give viewers the opportunity to purchase Halloween Horror Nights-themed merchandise from the comfort of their home. Beginning early October, select merchandise that is currently available in the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida — including sweatshirts, tees, face coverings, shot glasses, and more — will be available for fans to shop via an online hub on SYFY.com. This digital shopping experience, powered by NBCUniversal Checkout, kicks off a new editorial web series that will allow fans to shop their favorite gear from their favorite SYFY content, all year long.

Stay tuned fo details on SYFY's Halloween programming.

Are you looking forward to checking out the programming? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!