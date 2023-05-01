Star Wars: When Taika Waititi's Movie Could Begin Filming Revealed

Now that Taika Waititi has found Hollywood fame after directing Thor: Ragnarok, the filmmaker has become one of the busiest in the industry. As of now, Waititi has been attached to at least seven different projects as director, including a Star Wars picture for Lucasfilm. Last month it was revealed the director was still working on his movie set in a galaxy far, far away and now, one trade report says the studio may have it on the schedule to film sooner than thought.

In a new report from Deadline, it's said Lucasfilm is hoping to get Waititi's schedule cleared enough that he can film it next year, which would likely place it in theaters in 2025 or 2026.

At Star Wars Celebration last month, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the project was still one of those in development, despite many others closing up shop for good.

"Taika is still working away," Kennedy revealed to Variety at the time. "He's writing the script himself. He doesn't really want to bring others into that process and I don't blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that's what he's doing. But we're going to make that one day."

Last summer, Waititi admitted he wasn't pressured to finish his script for the film given the studio is affording him substantial creative freedoms on it.

"I saw on Twitter, someone's like: I'd actually really love to see a movie about Chewbacca's grandmother. And I was like, I shouldn't have said that because this is awesome," Waititi explained in an interview with Rolling Stone. "But I just feel like for me, I'm never gonna please the fans. You know, I don't want to mess with something that's so treasured. Also, you feel like you've got to do a lot of research…and I don't have any time. [Laughs] I mean, there's thousands of books that have been written, these volumes of books about Star Wars with all those characters. I just don't have time to get through them."

Waititi continued, "So I can't say like, you know, confidently, I'd be able to do something that's like very close to what everyone knows. I'm not promising that I'm not going to do anything like that. I'm just saying: It'd be easier for me to not do that."

Waititi's untitled Star Wars film has yet to set a release date.