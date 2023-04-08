Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie Gets Update From Kathleen Kennedy

Yesterday, it was revealed at Star Wars Celebration that James Mangold and Dave Filoni were helming their own Star Wars projects set in different eras alongside Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey movie. Mangold's project is set during the "Dawn of the Jedi," and that caused some worry from fans that were waiting for Taika Waititi's upcoming Star Wars project. But fret not, Waititi fans; it seems that Mangold has not taken over his project, and the director is actually still hard at work on his film. While at the convention (via Variety), Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Waititi's project is still in development.

"Taika is still working away," Kennedy revealed. "He's writing the script himself. He doesn't really want to bring others into that process and I don't blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that's what he's doing. But we're going to make that one day."

