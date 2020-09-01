Tales From the Hood 3 Gets New Trailer and Release Info

A number of the year's most-anticipated horror films might have been delayed for months at a time due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one new film that fans will be able to check out before the year comes to a close is Tales from the Hood 3, which is slated to hit DVD and Digital HD on October 6th. For those who might not be willing to commit to purchasing the film, you'll also be able to check it out on SYFY at some point in October, as confirmed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. You can check out a trailer for Tales From the Hood 3 below.

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee executive produces with writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott in this next installment of the ground-breaking original Tales from the Hood. Following the franchise's cult classic roots, this all-new anthology, which features Tony Todd and Lynn Whitfield, is four terrifying tales that will scare and thrill audiences with its horrifying twists and social commentary.

In 1995 original, a creepy mortician, Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III) tries to scare a drug-dealing teen named Stack and his two friends that he has trapped in his funeral home. The four urban-themed horror stories Simms tells center around themes and concepts such as police brutality, domestic abuse, racism, and gang violence. Of course, being a horror film, things don't work out so well for the three drug dealers. Turns out they're not trapped in the funeral home, they're dead and in Hell and the stories Simms – who is actually Satan himself – wove lead up to the reveal.

The 2018 sequel to the groundbreaking original film Tales from the Hood reunited executive producer Spike Lee and writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott for an all-new gripping, horrifying, and oftentimes devilishly comical anthology. This next installment kept viewers on the edge of their seats, as they coursed through several stories that explore socially relevant topics from the past and present. Keith David took on the role of the mortician from Williams, though no details about the new film's cast have been released.

Stay tuned for details on Tales from the Hood 3 ahead of its release on DVD and Digital HD on October 6th.

