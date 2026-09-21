Tarantino’s Oscar-Winning Masterpiece Gets a Sequel – Watch The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Trailer

Quentin Tarantino has been marveling moviegoers for over thirty years now, but despite his consistent hits and beloved characters, the filmmaker has never delivered a sequel to one of his own movies. The Academy Award winner has certainly flirted with the idea, publicly discussing ideas for the likes of a Kill Bill Vol. 3 or even a film teaming up Michael Madsen and John Travolta’s “Vega Brothers” from Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, but it’s never happened until now. Seven years after Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, the ninth film in Tarantino’s oeuvre, the story is set to continue as Brad Pitt will reprise his Academy Award-winning role of Cliff Booth.

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The new movie may not have Tarantino behind the camera (as he’s sticking to his guns about his tenth movie being his last), but he did pen the script for the follow-up to his 2019 feature. Pitt’s not alone, though, as he reunites with director David Fincher for their first movie in eighteen years and their fourth (Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button being the others). Based on the footage from the movie, it appears the sequel has fully earned its idiosyncratic but appropriate title, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Watch it for yourself below:

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The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Trailer Reveals New Details

Ahead of today’s trailer, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth was shrouded in a bit of mystery, though fans knew who was putting the project together and even who would appear in the cast (Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller, to name a few). Now we have at least a semblance of plot details, as a few things have become clear. The first is the time jump, from the end of the ’60s to 1977, with a distinct shift in look and style compared to the original movie.

Second is that it seems like Cliff Booth’s line of work this time has shifted from helping out Rick Dalton to working as a bartender, movie projectionist, and mob enforcer. His ties to organized crime in the movie seem to be at least how he spends some of his time, but it’s unclear how important it might be to the overall movie’s plot.

The biggest reveal in the trailer, though, is why this is just a Cliff Booth movie and why he’s not hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton anymore. As revealed in the last bit of the footage, Booth recounts that Rick “got too fat” for him to continue acting as his stunt double, a funny gag that makes it clear why this movie is blazing its own path forward. Though one has to wonder what Leo thinks about this fate for his character.

Given the nature of the movie, a sequel to an Oscar-winning movie and one that comes from three distinct Academy favorites (Tarantino, Fincher, and Pitt), it’s easy to see this new sequel as a major awards player for Netflix come next year. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is scheduled to debut in theaters on November 25 for just two weeks, but will launch globally on Netflix on December 23.