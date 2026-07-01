Adventures of Cliff Booth: Timothy Olyphant Opens Up About Movie Marrying Tarantino and Fincher’s Styles (Exclusive)

The Adventures of Cliff Booth will continue the misadventures of Brad Pitt’s titular stunt man, who filmgoers met in Quentin Tarantino’s Golden Globe and Oscar-winning throwback film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. However, Tarantino has only written the script for this “standalone sequel”; Oscar-nominated director David Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club, Gone Girl, The Social Network) will be at the helm, re-teaming with Pitt for the first time since the pair made cinematic history with films Se7en (1995), Fight Club (1999), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).

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As two of the most acclaimed directors of their generation, getting Tarantino and Fincher together on a project is a cinephile’s dream. Having Brad Pitt back in the role of a lean, sun-kissed, badass stunt performer is a lot of mainstream moviegoers’ dream, and Pitt isn’t the only big name in the sequel’s cast.

Timothy Olyphant (Justified) appeared in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, playing James Stacy, the real-life actor and star of the late-1960s Western series Lancer. He will reprise the role in The Adventures of Cliff Booth and is in a unique position to speak about what it was like seeing a Quentin Tarantino film become a David Fincher film.

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ComicBook spoke to Olyphant during the press day for his new Apple TV crime-thriller, Lucky. It was during that conversation that the actor described the process of making The Adventures of Cliff Booth, and the stylistic blending of Tarantino and Fincher:

“Well, the cool thing about the experience, and some of the stuff I’ve seen, is that both those things are very alive at the same time, and it’s such a cool mix. It is a Quentin movie through and through. You hear that dialogue, it’s like hearing a great [Rolling] Stones song, you know, it’s the Stones and like, you know that’s Keith Richards’ two chords.”

“And so it has that,” Olyphant continued. “But then the Fincher brings this… He puts such a stamp on it, the look of it, the feel of it, the music… It’s so clearly a Fincher film. And so to see those two things sort of bouncing off each other at once? It’s pretty cool.”

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In addition to Timothy Olyphant making a return appearance, The Adventures of Cliff Booth has a stacked cast. The list includes Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Tenet), Scott Caan (Ocean’s Eleven trilogy), Carla Gugino (Sin City, Spy Kids trilogy), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Marvel’s Wonder Man, HBO’s Watchmen), Peter Weller (Robocop), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), and others.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth will see Cliff (Brad Pitt) now working as a “fixer” in Hollywood, following his gig as a stunt double to TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). During his misadventures, we’ll get more flashbacks about Cliff’s life, which has been… colorful, to say the least.

Netflix is producing The Adventures of Cliff Booth. The film will get a limited IMAX theatrical run on November 25th, before premiering on the streaming service on December 23rd. Come hang with us and discuss film on the ComicBook Forum!