Taylor Swift's The Era's Tour (Taylor's Version) Streaming on Disney+ in March

Taylor Swift's record breaking concert The Eras Tour may have just picked its international leg in Tokyo, Japan this week, but fans have even more to look forward to — and not just the upcoming new album, The Tortured Poets Department, that she announced at the Grammys. On Wednesday, Disney+ announced that on March 15th, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) concert film is coming exclusively to the streaming platform. This version of the concert film — which initially debuted in theaters last October — will include the concert in its entirety, including the song "Cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs that were not included in either the theatrical or VOD releases.

"The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Taylor Nation, an official account for Swift, further clarified on social media that the version of the concert film that is hitting Disney+ is complete and will feature the concert "from beginning to end of the show", including "cardigan" and 4 additional songs from the acoustic section".

What Is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. As was noted above, Disney+'s Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will include the full concert in its entirety for the first time on streaming.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

What Songs Were Cut From the Theatrical Release of The Eras Tour Movie?

Several songs were not included in the theatrical release of The Eras Tour movie, including "Long Live" from Speak Now, "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, "The Archer" from Lover, "Cardigan" from Folklore, and "No Body, No Crime" from Evermore. There were also the four acoustic surprise songs that were performed over the three nights the movie was filmed — "I Can See You" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), "Maroon" from Midnights, "You Are in Love" from 1989, and "Death By a Thousand Cuts" from Lover. From the sound of Disney+'s announcement, these songs will be restored in the streaming Taylor's Version.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) debuts on Disney+ on March 15th.