Taylor Swift Explains The Eras Tour Concert Film Skipping Studios and Streamers: "Why Does There Have to Be a Middleman?"

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie was a huge hit at the box office this year in addition to being well-received by critics and moviegoers alike. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 99% critics score and a 98% audience score. The movie will also be available to rent digitally starting Wednesday, December 13th. This has been a huge year for Swift, so it's no surprise that she ended up earning Time's coveted title of "Person of the Year." During the interview, Swift spoke about the Eras Tour film release and revealed why she opted not to go through studios and streamers.

"We met with all the studios and we met with all the streamers, and we sized up how it was perceived and valued, and if they had high hopes and dreams for it," Swift explained. "Ultimately I did what I tend to do more and more often these days, which is to bet on myself." She revealed it was her father who ultimately suggested the idea, adding, "He just said, why does there have to be a – for lack of a better word – middleman?"

The Eras Tour earned $249,591,137 at the worldwide box office, $178,901,001 of that total being domestic. The Eras Tour's home release will include three bonus songs that were cut from time from the theatrical version: Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s "Long Live," 1989 (Taylor's Version)'s "Wildest Dreams," and Lover's "The Archer."

Will Taylor Swift Be in Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 is currently in production, and a lot of secrets about the movie have been leaking online. However, one detail that remains speculated is the involvement of Taylor Swift. The star is friends with Ryan Reynolds and was recently seen out and about with the Deadpool crew. Recently, Reynolds addressed the rumors while speaking with the Vancouver Sun.

"Yeah, I've heard that one," Reynolds said with a laugh when asked about Swift. "I love it [the gossip]. I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26."

In another interview with Josh Horowitz on The Happy Sad Confused podcast, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy was also asked about Swift.

"It sure escapes the lips of social media every day, and that's all I'm gonna say," Levy smiled. "It sounds like a great idea."

Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on July 26th.