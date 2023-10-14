Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie Gets an A+ CinemaScore

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is now playing in theaters and the film is not only dominating the box office with the second-highest October opening day ever and impressing critics with a 100 percent perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences are enchanted by the film as well. The film version of Swift's groundbreaking Eras Tour concert has received an A+ CinemaScore.

CinemaScore assigns its letter score based on the responses to a six-question poll that the market research firm asks moviegoers after seeing the film. As CinemaScores go, an A+ is somewhat rare — as of 2020 there were only around 90 films to receive that distinction, including The Avengers, Frozen, and Black Panther. Additionally, a perfect CinemaScore is often a strong indicator of a box office success and thus far that has certainly been the case for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. The film is projected to bring in $100. million this weekend alone.

What Is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Taylor Swift is Also Set to Direct a Feature Film

In late 2022 it was announced that Swift will direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures after helming several of her own music videos — including All Too Well: The Short Film. The currently untitled film is based on a script written by Swift, but additional details have not been made public amid Swift's busy schedule, as well as the recent Hollywood strikes.

"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement when the film was first announced to be in development.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy recently had praise for Swift, comparing her to Steven Spielberg as a "generational voice and creative force."

"Taylor has not consulted me about upcoming directing projects, but I think she has the makings of a hell of a director," Levy revealed, before adding, "Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video — it's profound. It's profoundly vivid and she has the strength of her convictions. Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called 'Real Steel,' and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right.' I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is in theaters now.