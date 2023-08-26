Tech Thriller The Admirer Reveals New Trailer

A secret admirer takes things way too far in the new tech thriller The Admirer, and the time to fight back has come. The Admirer is the latest film from award-winning filmmaker Martin Makariev (In The Heart of the Machine) and FilmRise, and you can watch it right now on all major streaming and VOD platforms. The film revolves around a scary secret admirer who hacks into a woman's home and computer, and she will search for answers and fight to get her life back. You can watch the brand-new trailer for The Admirer and check out the new poster below.

The Admirer stars Roxanne McKee (Strike Back, Game of Thrones, Dominion), Richard Fleeshman (The Ark, Call the Midwife, Four Weddings and a Funeral), and Tina Casciani (Jane the Virgin, Pandora, How I Met Your Mother). You can find the official description for The Admirer below.

"A year after her fiancé's death, Nancy (McKee) is trying to move forward with her life. But when her smart house and social media are hacked, Nancy's mind goes into overdrive. She witnessed her fiancé's murder, and now she believes the culprit has returned. When more lives are taken and the killer closes in on her, it's up to Nancy to stop her deadly secret admirer."

The Admirer is directed by Makariev and co-written by Chris Phillip (Departure, Pandora, Siberia) and Rolfe Kanefsky. It is executive produced by Philip, Jeffery Beach, Phillip J. Roth, and Richard Maroko, with Tina Casciani and Hannah Nailor co-executive producing. The film is a Starlings Television Production.

FilmRise is a Brooklyn-based film and television studio and operator of the FilmRise Streaming Network, the world's largest independently owned portfolio of ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels. FilmRise distributes content worldwide, invests in original content, and works with digital creators to help them monetize their libraries in the greater streaming space. Founded in 2012 by veteran producers and financiers Danny Fisher, Jack Fisher, and Alan Klingenstein, FilmRise is a recognized market leader and innovator at the forefront of analytics-led curation and distribution.

(Photo: FilmRise)

The company offers over 50,000 licensed and originally produced scripted and unscripted television episodes across all genres, as well as award-winning, critically acclaimed feature films and documentaries including the two-time Spirit Award-nominated drama Driveways, featuring Academy Award-nominee Hong Chau (The Whale) and Brian Dennehy; Surge, the Sundance World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award winner with screen icon Ben Whishaw (Women Talking); the Tribeca Film Festival Best Documentary winner and three-time Emmy nominee Rewind; true crime feature thriller My Friend Dahmer starring Ross Lynch and Anne Heche; coming of age comedy drama and Sundance Official Selection Marvelous and the Black Hole starring Rhea Perlman and, the Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning feature film The Miseducation of Cameron Post starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

The Admirer is now available on all major streaming and VOD platforms.

