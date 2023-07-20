New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Clip: Leonardo Rats Out His Brothers

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to release the new animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, which is being produced by Seth Rogen and directed by Jeff Rowe. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looks great from everything we've seen in the trailers and could be one of the biggest movies this summer. Not much is known about the plot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, but it will feature an all-star cast with actual teenagers voicing the titular characters and won't have Shredder as the antagonist. Today, the studio held a panel at San Diego Comic-Con where they revealed the first 20 minutes of the film, and now they have revealed the first clip online that shows Leonardo "ratting" on his brothers.

In the clip, we see Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michael Angelo sneaking into their home and getting caught by Master Splinter. Leonardo proceeds to "rat" on his brothers to their father, and he hilariously responds by telling them not to use "that word that way". You can check out the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem clip below.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Paramount describes the film as follows, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The supporting cast features more familiar names: Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is coming to theaters on August 2nd! Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for all future updates on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as we learn it!

What do you think about the clip? Are you excited to see Teenage Mutan Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem when it arrives in theaters? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!