TMNT: Seth Rogen Compares New Movie's Soundtrack to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

Later this year will see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return to the big screen with "Mutant Mayhem," marking their first feature film since 2016 and their first animated movie since 2007. Directed by Jeff Rowe (co-writer & co-director of The Mitchells vs. the Machines) the movie is being produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, marking their latest mark on the superhero subgenre. Not much if actually known about the movie but in a new interview Rogen has offered a tease that should have fans excited. Speaking on the Hawk vs Wolf podcast, with Tony Hawk himself, the producer teased work on the soundtrack for the film, comparing it to the iconic soundtrack from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

"They do skate, actually," Rogen teased about the new Turtles. "What's funny is we were having a call with the music supervisor because we were pretty far along on and there's a lot of music in it and they're like 'The music doesn't go together...It goes together but in a weird way like how would you describe it?' And our director (Rowe) was like 'I kind of describe it as what you would kind of hear playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.' It's like a random assortment of music, kind of, but it all fits together perfectly, it kind of has that same energy and spirit. But it really it actually it's like very similar and there are literally some songs that are from like the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. It's amazing it's really cool, and it's fully animated and it comes out in August and it's incredible. I'm really psyched about it."

Paramount previously confirmed that after the Rogen-produced movie is released that a series of villain-centric movies will be released exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming. It's assumed that these will be related to each other but details on the streaming movies haven't been confirmed since they were announced. Though no cast for the movie has been confirmed, its description reads:

"In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Look for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to arrive on August 4, 2023.