Seth Rogen Teases What to Expect in New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reboot

Despite being some of the weirdest comic book characters out there, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have landed on the big screen a number of times over the decades, with Seth Rogen being the next filmmaker attempting to develop an adaptation of the characters, having recently teased that the component he most hopes to fully embrace is the "teenage" part of their name. The upcoming film will be an animated adventure, an angle which the 2007 TMNT took for the heroes, while a new live-action series was launched back in 2014. The film doesn't currently have a release date announced.

“As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most," Rogen recently shared with Collider. "And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film.”

The characters were created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird for a comic book back in 1984 and were adapted into an animated series back in 1987. To say the animated series was a success would be an understatement, as it turned the Turtles into a dominating pop-culture force. The characters scored their first live-action film in 1990, which inspired two sequels. The concept and characters were such a hit, the Turtles even earned their own musical tour, proving that there were no avenues too outlandish for the characters to cash in on.

The Turtles earned a number of different animated series and TV movies over the years, all heralded by different filmmakers and in different animation styles. Despite being relative financial successes, both the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and its sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows in 2016 were critical failures.

Joining Rogen on the endeavor are frequent collaborators Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, with Jeff Rowe directing from a script by Brendan O'Brian.

"Adding Seth, Evan, and James' genius to the humor and action that's already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property," Brian Robbins, president of kids & family entertainment for ViacomCBS, shared in a press release. "I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.