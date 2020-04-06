Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ceases Production

IDW Publishing has ceased production on its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series as of issue #105. Writer and artists Sophie Campbell broke the news via Twitter. “Just got word that production is stopping, so TMNT is done for now. -__- I’m going to finish up issue 105, then that’s it. See you guys on the other side!” Campbell tweeted. “Hopefully things will kick back into gear soon!! I still got more Turtles to do. :D.” Campbell tweeted again to clarify that this pause in production is temporary. “Okay I guess my initial tweet about TMNT going on hiatus and IDW halting production came off like everything was canceled and over forever, but it’s TEMPORARY!!! TMNT will be back! I don’t know when exactly but it will!”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #104 released on March 25th. IDW solicited Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #105 for release on May 6th. Issues #106 and #107 were each also solicited.

The move comes as the comics industry struggles to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, Diamond Comic Distributors ceased shipments, leaving comics companies without clientele.

“We are hearing from thousands of retailers that they can no longer service their customers as they have in the past, many of them forced to close by government action or resort to in-person or curbside delivery,” Steve Geppi, CEO of Diamond’s parent Geppi Family Industries wrote in a statement. “Even those still open are seeing reduced foot traffic in most cases, a situation that seems likely to worsen with time. Our publishing partners are also faced with numerous issues in their supply chain, working with creators, printers, and increasing uncertainty when it comes to the production and delivery of products for us to distribute. Our freight networks are feeling the strain and are already experiencing delays, while our distribution centers in New York, California, and Pennsylvania were all closed late last week. Our own home office in Maryland instituted a work from home policy, and experts say that we can expect further closures. Therefore, my only logical conclusion is to cease the distribution of new weekly product until there is greater clarity on the progress made toward stemming the spread of this disease.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #105

FEB200668

(W) Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman, Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Sophie Campbell

Music, mayhem, and most importantly: family. The TMNT all return to NYC and begin to see a path forward for themselves in Mutant Town. The conclusion to Sophie Campbell’s first ongoing story arc ends with heart and isn’t to be missed!

In Shops: May 06, 2020

SRP: $3.99