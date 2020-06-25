New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Video Game Announced

Kongregate today announced TMNT: Mutant Madness, a new free-to-play mobile game based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, and more specifically the Nickelodeon version of those characters. TMNT: Mutant Madness is developed by Kongregate's Chicago-based studio Synapse (Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards) and sees players build squads of heroes and villains in order to "fight a new menace on the streets and sewers of New York City."

"We’re excited to reveal TMNT: Mutant Madness especially to longtime fans," Tony Perkins, TMNT: Mutant Madness Game Lead at Kongregate, said as part of the announcement. "Our team has been hard at work bringing these classic characters to life, knowing our players will appreciate the level of detail and heart we’re bringing to the game. From the Turtles’ sewer lair, to fighting the Foot Clan in the streets of NYC, to Krang in his Technodrome… This game was made by fans for fans."

Exact details on the newly announced title are fairly sparse right now, but it would appear to combine role-playing game and idle mechanics together alongside typical mobile game gacha monetization in order to get new characters. The base-building mechanics will also likely remind folks of other titles like Fallout Shelter.

TMNT: Mutant Madness is set to release for iOS and Android devices this September, though no definitive release date was announced.

