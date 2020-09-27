Tenet Tops Struggling Box Office for Fourth Weekend

Tenet is again atop the box office in the United States, though it is still suffering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Many theaters are still closed and even where they are open many would-be moviegoers remain unwilling to partake in the experience. This weekend, Tenet earned $3.4 million, bringing its box office total to $41 million domestic. Under normal circumstances, the latest film by Christopher Nolan would have made more than that in its opening weekend. It's ahead of The New Mutants, which remains in second place with $1.1 million for the weekend, bringing its box office total to $19.4 million after five weeks.

According to the film's official synopsis, "John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.

The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer. Nolan's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. Ludwig Göransson composed the score."

