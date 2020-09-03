Reddit's Most Discussed Movies of 2020 Are Tenet and Dune

✖

As we approach the end of 2020, it's time for the annual looking back at the year in entertainment and while there wasn't quite as much to consume as there might have been had a global pandemic not turned things upside down, there was no shortage of discussion online. Realistically, what were people going to do while stuck at home or otherwise social distancing but hit the internet? Now, with 2020 finally coming to a close, Reddit has revealed what the most talked-about movies were for 2020 and it turns out Tenet and Dune top that list.

According to the report (via Entertainment Weekly) the ten most discussed films in r/movies were Tenet, Dune, Mulan, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sonic the Hedgehog, Wonder Woman 1984, Hamilton, Birds of Prey, Black Widow, and The Invisible Man. It's a pretty diverse and interesting list, one that includes films that came out before the pandemic Birds of Prey, Sonic the Hedgehog, and The Invisible Man) a few that were released during and some that are yet to be released -- not to mention the different genres.

It is especially interesting Tenet tops the list of most discussed movie, but probably not much of a surprise. One of the only blockbuster films to open in theaters in 2020, Tenet was the center of a lot of discussion about the decision for the film to open in theaters back in September as well as its box office performance when the film did not bring in quite the totals that was hoped or it perhaps would have had it been released in a year without a pandemic.

It's also interesting to see both Dune and Wonder Woman 1984 on that list as both films will be released simultaneously in available theaters and on HBO Max -- a move itself has been met with some criticism. Last week, Warner Bros announced that it will release every move on its slate set to hit theaters in 2021 simultaneously on HBO Max as well -- including The Suicide Squad, The Matrix 4, Dune, and more. The strategy follows what the studio had previously announced for Wonder Woman 1984 -- which will debut on Christmas Day -- and while doing it for one film went over fairly well, it's been received very differently when applied to the entire 2021 slate.

"These coronavirus-impacted times are uncharted waters for all of us, which is why AMC signed on to an HBO Max exception to customary practices for one film only, Wonder Woman 1984, being released by Warner Brothers at Christmas when the pandemic appears that it will be at its height," AMC Theatres chairman and CEO Adam Aron said in a statement when the announcement was made. "However, Warner now hopes to do this for all their 2021 theatrical movies, despite the likelihood that with vaccines right around the corner the theatre business is expected to recover."

Aron continues, "Clearly, WarnerMedia intends to sacrifice a considerable portion of the profitability of its movie studio division, and that of its production partners and filmmakers, to subsidize its HBO Max start up. As for AMC, we will do all in our power to ensure that Warner does not do so at our expense. We will aggressively pursue economic terms that preserve our business."

Are you surprised about the most-talked about movies of 2020? Let us know in the comments.