Christopher Nolan's Tenet to Finally Be Shown on Big Screen in Los Angeles

✖

Christopher Nolan films are often some of the most critically praised and financially successful films in their years of release, but Tenet marked an exception in the box office world, as the coronavirus pandemic prevented a majority of theaters around the world from screening the spectacle, though audiences in the Los Angeles area will finally be able to see the film on the big screen, as Variety confirmed it will be screened at the Hollywood Theater Legion Drive-In at Post 43 from December 5th to December 16th. For those who have yet to see the film and won't be able to catch it on the big screen, the film hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on December 15th.

Warner Bros. describes the film, "Armed with only one word — Tenet — and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion."

The movie also stars Robert Pattinson (Good Time), Elizabeth Debicki (Widows), Dimple Kapadia (Fugly), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight Rises), and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk).

The film was originally supposed to hit theaters this past July, only for theater closures seeing Tenet delayed weeks at a time before it ultimately opened in international markets, as the pandemic had subsided to a larger degree in these markets, before ultimately opening in theaters domestically this past September. In addition to theaters in California mostly being closed, there were a number of stipulations about where the film could be played, as some drive-in locations were able to host screenings, though not if they were in too close of proximity to indoor theaters screening the film.

Despite these delays, Nolan himself will surely be excited for the film to hit the big screen in the Los Angeles area, as he has previously confirmed how the film was designed with a theatrical experience in mind.

"I think of all the films that I’ve made, this is perhaps the one that is most designed for the audience experience, the big screen experience," Nolan shared with CineEurope participants this past June. "This is a film whose image and sound really needs to be enjoyed in your theaters on the big screen and we’re very, very excited for you to see what it is we’ve done. We’ve made big films in the past, but this is a film whose global reach and level of action is beyond anything we’ve ever attempted before. I think we only would have been able to pull off this film with the level of experience we’ve had doing action films in the past."

Tenet opens at the Hollywood Theater Legion Drive-In at Post 43 on December 5th and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on December 15th.