Hilarious Tenet Meme Imagines Christopher Nolan as Thanos With the Infinity Gauntlet

Christopher Nolan's latest movie, Tenet, opens in theaters in the United States on Thursday, bringing the mind-bending "not time travel, inversion" story to eager fans after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, one fan on social media has come up with a hilarious meme about the film that imagines Nolan as Marvel's Thanos complete with the filmmaker's previous works making up his very own Infinity Gauntlet.

Shared on Twitter, the meme reimagined Nolan's films as different Infinity Stones: Inception as Mind, Interstellar as Space, the Dark Knight Trilogy as Power, The Prestige as Reality, Memento as Soul, and Tenet as Time. Check it out for yourself below.

Inception - Mind

Interstellar - Space

Tenet - Time

Batman trilogy - Power

The Prestige - Reality

Memento - Soul Christopher Nolan is building his own Infinity Gauntlet pic.twitter.com/OGveFW24Sy — 𝕰𝖝𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖆𝖑 𝕱𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖙.𝖕𝖉𝖋 (@shafiqmazlan12) August 28, 2020

Now, film fans may debate the choices for Mind and Soul -- arguments could be made to make Memento Mind and Inception Soul -- but it's a pretty clever concept. And the placement of Tenet as the Time Stone makes a long of sense. While there's not a lot of detail about the film's plot officially available trailers and teasers for the film have suggested the idea of two timelines in play. In fact, Tenet star John David Washington explained earlier this year that he had to ask Nolan questions about the script every day during photography.

"Every day I had questions for him. But he was very gracious, and he answered them very calmly and patiently," Washington told Geoff Keighley during a trailer reveal hosted on Fortnite. "It was important that the actors could track the story correctly so we could tell it the best way we could, and he was very patient with us. I say that very politely [laughs]."

Elsewhere, Robert Pattinson revealed in a separate interview that he had questions about his character throughout the duration of production, even as principal photography neared its end.

"When I first read it both Chris and Emma [Thomas, producer] were saying: did you read this properly because everyone else took another two hours?" Pattinson said. "And I said: Oh s—t. Right up until the last week of the shoot, I was talking to John David and asking him some pretty fundamental questions about who my character was. And John David was like: 'Wait, you don't know this?' But it's complicated! You're not just being fed the story."

"You're trying to uncover the mystery at the same time as the characters in the movie are. A lot of the stuff in this movie is expositional world-building stuff and a dense story. And the script makes that accessible to a layman," he continued. "And that's really difficult to get that balance of making it sound like natural dialogue and trying to get across information that you probably need a PhD to understand properly. And then you have to put it in the mouth of someone like me, who can barely add."

Tenet opens in theaters September 3rd.

What do you think of Nolan as Thanos? Do you agree with the movies assigned to the Stones? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.