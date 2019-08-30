James Cameron’s Haunting Terminator Concept Art Resurfaces Thanks to Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The Terminator franchise returns this year in Terminator: Dark Fate. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is taking a look back at its roots. The actor Tweeted out images of James Cameron‘s original concept artwork for the first Terminator movie. Some of it is unsettling, resembling a zombie or creature from a horror movie. This makes sense as Cameron once described the Terminators as “like Death rendered steel.” Gordon-Levitt comments, “The original TERMINATOR concept artwork by @JimCameron is very very cool.”

Cameron returns to the franchise with Dark Fate for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991. Cameron os reuniting with original Terminator and T2 stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The new film ignores the events of the Terminator sequels that followed Terminator 2: Judgment Day — Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator: Genisys — and sees Schwarzenegger return as the original T-800 Terminator.

“It was a very interesting film to do with [director Tim Miller],” Schwarzenegger has said. “The dynamic, between him and with Jim Cameron producing. So Jim Cameron is right now directing Avatar films so he’s taken on this enormous challenge and he’s very busy with that BUT he’s a control freak and as you know, Terminator is kind of his baby. So he does get involved in the filming. There were interesting discussions about which direction to go with a certain scene or how the dialogue should finish or what the certain look should be of an individual and all that stuff so there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them.”

In Terminator: Dark Fate, “27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos, a hybrid cyborg human, and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator, for a fight for the future.”

Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor. Mackenzie Davis plays Grace, a cyborg assassin. Natalia Reyes plays Dani, a young girl targeted by an advanced Terminator prototype played by Gabriel Luna. The film is directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller.

What do you think of James Cameron’s original concept artwork for The Terminator? Are you excited about Terminator: Dark Fate? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters on November 1st.