Art the Clown Slashes Into Halloween Horror Nights With Terrifier House

The journey of Terrifier‘s Art the Clown from the indie horror world to a bona fide mascot of terror continues this year, as Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios has announced that this year will be the debut of an all-new house honoring the series. The new house will immerse guests in the disturbing world of the film franchise, making it about as close as anyone would want to come to confronting Art the Clown in real life. With this year’s Halloween Horror Nights also offering a house honoring Friday the 13th and Jason Voorhees, this announcement only further cements Art the Clown into the annals of horror. Halloween Horror Nights will kick off on Friday, August 29th at Universal Orlando Resort and on Thursday, September 4th at Universal Studios Hollywood and run select nights through Halloween.

Per press release, “Spewing from creator, writer, director Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone, along with Dark Age Cinema Productions, Terrifier introduced a new slasher film series to the cinematic world, featuring Art the Clown, a supernatural entity who terrorizes the fictional town of Miles County, New York, on Halloween and tortures victims in creatively cruel and sickeningly sinister ways. The Terrifier film franchise has evolved to become three chilling and gory movies with a fourth film in development and a Halloween Horror Nights haunted house on the way.”

“During Halloween Horror Nights, guests will experience an unfathomable level of gore as they try to escape becoming Art the Clown’s next victim. Terrifier is a grisly haunted house oozing with a new sense of terror that takes guests into Art the Clown’s gruesome Funhouse, which first appeared in Terrifier 2. Guests will be overwhelmed by the sights, sounds, smells, and dread of Art’s grotesque kills, gleefully displayed for all to see. As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise. Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare. Guests must escape Art’s twisted world—or become his next gruesome display.”

Art the Clown made his feature-film debut in All Hallow’s Eve, which collected his prior appearances in the shorts “The 9th Circle” and “Terrifier,” with him officially earning an entire film devoted to his chaos in 2016’s Terrifier. Thanks to the indie roots of the series, there were no restrictions on the type of brutality that Art could enact, as he never had to play it safe to appeal to mainstream audiences. It’s this exact type of unrated gore that struck a nerve with audiences, with each successive film in the franchise exposing more viewers to his carnage and becoming bigger wins at the box office.

