Terrifier 3 Streaming Release Date Confirmed (And It’s Really Soon)

After terrorizing theaters with his blood-soaked Christmas rampage, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to claim Valentine’s Day as his next holiday hunting ground. Terrifier 3 will make its streaming debut on Screambox on February 14, just four months after its record-breaking theatrical run. The unrated slasher phenomenon dominated 2024’s October box office with an $89.9 million haul against a modest $2 million budget, becoming the highest-grossing unrated film of all time and Cineverse’s most successful release to date. The film’s extreme content made headlines worldwide, with multiple reports of audiences fainting and vomiting during screenings around the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Terrifier 3’s success marked a significant shift in theatrical horror releases, as it chose to forgo a Motion Picture Association rating to maintain its uncompromising vision. This decision led theaters to treat it as an R-rated release, turning away unaccompanied viewers under 17. Despite these restrictions, Terrifier 3 opened to $18.9 million from 2,514 theaters, defeating major studio competitions, including Joker: Folie à Deux. The film’s performance was particularly impressive given that Cineverse spent under $5 million to acquire and market it, with just $500,000 dedicated to advertising costs.

The Valentine’s Day streaming debut continues Art the Clown’s pattern of holiday-themed terror, as the killer transitions from his blood-soaked Christmas rampage to potentially ruining romance for Screambox subscribers. The film follows Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) as she attempts to rebuild her life while being pursued by Art and his new accomplice, a possessed Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi), leading to some of the franchise’s most brutal sequences to date.

Terrifier 4 Will End the Horror Saga Saga

Image courtesy of Cineverse

As Terrifier 3 prepares to shock streaming audiences, the franchise’s future has been mapped out. Series creator Damien Leone recently confirmed that Terrifier 4 will mark the conclusion of Art the Clown’s story, with fans set to learn more about the killer’s mysterious backstory and his activities prior to the first film. This decisive announcement on January 29, 2025, comes after months of uncertainty about whether the saga would require one or two more installments to reach its conclusion.

The decision to end the Terrifier saga with the fourth entry comes during a period of massive expansion for the Terrifier universe. What started as a micro-budget independent film has evolved into a full-fledged horror brand, with Art the Clown merchandise becoming a Halloween retail staple. Beyond traditional merchandise, the franchise is expanding into interactive entertainment with Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, developed by Relevo and published by Selecta Play. This beat-’em-up style game, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, will allow players to embody the infamous killer clown in a meta-narrative where Art terrorizes movie sets filming stories about his own violent acts.

Even before the streaming debut, the film has already demonstrated its staying power in the home entertainment market, achieving the #1 position on the Blu-ray charts in its first week of digital release. Now its time for Art to conquer Screambox audiences, helping the movie to remain relevant while Leone crafts Terrifier 4.

Terrifier 3 arrives on Screambox on February 14th. So, are you adding Terrifier 3 to your Valentine’s Day watchlist? Let us know in the comments!